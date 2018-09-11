YouTube personality Shane Dawson premiered a trailer on Sept. 11 for his new documentary ‘The Mind of Jake Paul’, which takes a look at the ups and downs of Jake’s life, and fans are already freaking out over it.

Shane Dawson officially released the first trailer for his upcoming documentary series The Mind of Jake Paul on Sept. 11 and fans are already taking to social media to post about their excitement. The documentary takes a look at the life of Shane’s fellow YouTube personality Jake Paul from a point of view his fans may have never seen before. In the trailer, various clips from some of Jake’s wildest YouTube moments are shown as Shane sits and looks at a computer screen. In the closing clip, a voice off camera asks Shane what he’s going to be worried about most. “That he’s gonna be mad when he finds out what this series is actually about,” he replies.

Some fans were more enthusiastic than others on Twitter and they shared some pretty opinionated tweets about the trailer. “jake paul: i’m a piece of shit. shane: Oh my god..oh my god? holy shit?? oh my GOD? what the fuck. wait andrew what the f*ck,” one tweet read. “I’m literally so excited, idc if Jake Paul is in it. I just know that it’ll be entertaining cause of Shane and his crew, it’ll also be interesting to know about Jake. I honestly don’t like Jake, but I will for sure like the series. If you unsubscribe from Shane, bye hoe,” another tweet read.

Shane and Jake teamed up for the documentary after Shane tweeted his interest in putting together a video about Jake back in July. “I know it’s controversial but i really wanna try more things like this on my channel,” his tweet read. “I wanna try things i’m genuinely fascinated by and interested in. The ups and downs of Jake Paul’s life and persona is something I would LOVE to see from the inside.” It didn’t take long for Jake, who is the brother of YouTube star Logan Paul, to express interest in the idea when he tweeted a response later that day. “Let’s do it,” his response read.

Shane’s documentary, The Mind of Jake Paul premieres on Sept. 25. We can’t wait to see how the series turned out and it will be interesting to see the responses to it from fans of Jake and/or Shane. We’ll definitely update on the progress as information becomes available!