Selena Gomez looked absolutely gorgeous at the Coach 1941 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11. See her stunning outfit as she sat in the front row below!

Selena Gomez, 26, looked glam and gorgeous sitting in the front row at the Coach 1941 show at New York Fashion Week. She attends the show every season and her look never disappoints! She just designed her own collection with Coach and wore one of the designs. The fringe dress looked like it had been dipped in gold and covered in studs, and as if that didn’t look cool enough on her, the singer’s outfit also featured sheer black sleeves and a ribbon down the front. So much going on, but in the best way possible!

And with her simple red sandals and center-parted ponytail, Selena kept all eyes on the unique dress. Her gorgeous hair was styled by Marissa Marino, and her makeup was nice and natural! Coach posted Selena’s look to their Instagram story before the show. She looked stunning as she pointed to herself and spun around in a slow circle, showing off every angle of her fun ‘fit.

For an appearance at the Coach store at the Grove in L.A. on September 5, she wore the Coach x Selena Gomez Slip Dress with Lace Trim and looked absolutely amazing! It was simple and stunning with an empire waist and side-split hem. We love this entire capsule collection that she designed!

Selena always looks great at Coach’s fashion week shows. Last season, in February, Selena paired a gorgeous lace floral dress with black leather ankle boots and a leather jacket. She also showed off a long hair makeover! She gave her otherwise rock ‘n roll look a girly touch with pale pink lips and nails. For the Spring / Summer 2018 show, back in September 2017, Selena wore a brown leather jacket with flared jeans, along with a berry lip. She hung out with Emma Roberts at that show. Until next season!