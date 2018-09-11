Sarah Hyland Reveals She Works Out Naked In Front Of The Mirror: Weird Or Totally Genius?

In the buff! Sarah Hyland recently revealed that she works out completely naked…and the reason, while hilarious, actually makes sense!

Sarah Hyland, 27, has a pretty interesting way for pushing herself to workout harder and it includes not wearing any clothes. The actress took to her Instagram stories on Sept. 10, to reveal to her 5.8 million followers, that she works out naked! “Does anybody else like working out naked in front of mirrors so you hate yourself and work harder?” she said. “Seriously. I suggest you all do it. Because you’re in front of the mirror and you’re like, ‘Must have Dua Lipa abs!'” Hey, if ‘Dua Lipa abs’ comes from working out butt naked, sign us up!

Of course, Sarah looks incredible, so her time spent working out in the nude is clearly paying off…although she has several other reasons for working out, other than just a hot body. The Modern Family actress has kidney dysplasia and hits the gym to maintain her health. Sarah was even hospitalized back in June for an undisclosed reason, and after some time off, was happy to get back to her fitness routine. “Finally have clearance to workout. Abs here I come. It’s been a while,” she captioned a June 26 Instagram post. “Strong > Skinny.”

Sarah has been quite honest with her health struggles and has kept fans up to date on social media. She even clapped back after she was skinny-shamed, which revealed even more about her tumultuous year. “I haven’t had the greatest year,” she wrote. “I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG … Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.” We love Sarah for her confidence in the face of her health battles and we hope she continues to inspire us with her fitness tips…even if it means stripping down to nothing!