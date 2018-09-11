Fitness
Pippa Middleton Reveals The Workout She’s Doing To Stay Fit In Her 3rd Trimester

pippa middleton workout
Pippa dressed for the occasion in a bright yellow, short summery dress showing her evergrowing baby bump. It as has been reported over the weekend that Pippa is taking tips from Serena Williams during her pregnancy by continuing to play tennis to keep fit.
Pippa Middleton Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 4, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 05 Jul 2018
Pippa makes pregnancy look so good! Her first baby is coming sooner rather than later, and she’s sharing all her secrets for maintaining her fit frame until then.

Just because she’s got a little one on the way doesn’t mean that Pippa Middleton, 35, is working out any less — she’s just switching things up! The soon-to-be mom, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, revealed in her Waitrose Weekend column that she does a barre workout routine. Turns out her nephew Prince George, 5, isn’t the only one taking ballet! But while he’s doing it for school, Pippa’s hitting the barre to keep her pregnancy bod in tip-top shape. “I feel far from a ballerina, but I’m equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture,” she said. “I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy — a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone — or so I hope.”

Looks like it’s working! Whether she was attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in the beginning or riding a bike towards the end, she has stunned all pregnancy long. If it wasn’t for her little bump peeking out from within her summer dresses, we’d never even know that she was expecting. No wonder she’s planning on keeping this routine up once she’s welcomed her baby to the world. “Some gyms now offer ‘barre and baby’ classes or, better still, you can live stream into classes from home,” she said. “That sounds like an appealing way to rebuild your strength, pelvic floor and flexibility while bonding with your (hopefully) happy baby.”

After so many reports that Pippa was pregnant with her first child, we can barely believe that her exciting day is almost here! She’s in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and we love that she’s taking care of herself and staying healthy in this final stretch.