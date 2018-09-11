How To Get The Exact, Sleek Low Ponytail On Bella & Gigi Hadid At NYFW

Ponytails have been all over the New York Fashion Week runways, and Bella and Gigi rocked a sleek look that is so easy to copy on Sept. 11. Here’s how.

The models looked so gorgeous at the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2019 show on September 11. Not only were the clothes dreamy and romantic, but the hair and makeup was stunning. “The look we created today for Oscar de la Renta is a modern take on the girl who is consumed by wanderlust,” Kevin Hughes, Moroccanoil Artistic Director and lead hairstylist at the show told us. “The clean, low pony represents a sophisticated and effortless style inspired by today’s minimalist traveler.”

Here is how to get the exact hair look that both Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid modeled on the runway:

“1. On damp hair, use a dime size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment — or Moroccanoil Treatment Light for finer hair — to provide the perfect foundation for styling.

2. Spray Moroccanoil Perfect Defense throughout the hair to protect before blow drying the hair using Moroccanoil Professional Series Ceramic Hair Dryer.

3. Use a small amount of Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion throughout every section to prep the hair before flat ironing.

4. Then straighten every section with the Moroccanoil Professional Series Titanium Ceramic Hairstyling Iron.

5. Center part the hair, then secure the hair with clear elastic in the back creating a low ponytail.

6. Next, take hair from underneath and wrap around to cover the elastic.

7. Finish the look with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium to hold hair in place.”

Kevin continued, “We also wanted to emphasize that women are embracing their natural texture. The world is diverse and you will see that represented in the models throughout the show.” For the natural look, just three products were used — Moroccanoil Treatment –or Moroccanoil Treatment Light as a styling foundation, Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream to define, andMoroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong to set.