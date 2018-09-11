Cardi B Vs. Nicki Minaj: Why Offset Fears For His Wife & Baby Amid Escalating Feud

Offset heard Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio segment about her feud with Cardi B, and he’s worried, we’ve learned exclusively. He’s doing everything in his power to protect Cardi and Kulture!

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been throwing shade — and shoes — at each other for months, but Cardi’s husband, Offset, thinks things have finally gone too far. The Migos rapper is concerned by Nicki’s Queen Radio broadcast on September 11 during which she clapped back at Cardi for chucking a shoe at her head during a New York Fashion Week party, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY — specifically this threat: “This s*t ain’t funny, you put your hands on someone…you put your hands on certain people you are going to die.”

Damn! Obviously, Cardi can take care of herself (even if she has bad aim), but Offset still feels the need to protect his wife and their baby, Kulture, says the source. After all, the reason Cardi took the feud physical was because she claimed Nicki allegedly said something about the baby, something which Nicki denied. “Offset is very heated and feels disrespected over the things Nicki said on her show about his wife. He is hiring more security for his wife and baby,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels like Nicki crossed the line again and again. He’s freaking out about Cardi’s safety now. Nicki made it very hypothetical, but Offset is taking [the threat] seriously. This is not something he is taking lightly at all.”

The rapper isn’t just protecting Cardi physically, but supporting her emotionally as a loving husband, being “a rock” for her during the feud, the source said. ” He was furious when she was hit and got a bump on her head and he has been trying to calm Cardi down. He is doing everything he can to take care of Cardi, love her, and support her and their baby,” they said.

HollywoodLife reached out to Offset’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.