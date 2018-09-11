Nicki Minaj’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Reveals Nipple Tape As Boobs Pop Out Of Plunging Dress

As her feud with Cardi B continues to heat up, Nicki Minaj confidently stepped out at NYFW on Sept. 10…and she looked SERIOUSLY sexy in a plunging dress. Unfortunately, she had a SLIGHT wardrobe malfunction in the racy look.

Nicki Minaj is taking New York Fashion Week by storm this year, but when she stepped out at an event on Sept. 10, it was her fashion, rather than a fight, that had her making headlines. The rapper looked incredible while attending the show for Lewis Hamilton’s new Tommy Hilfiger collection. She wore a sparkling black dress, which featured an insanely low neckline. With the plunging style, Nicki went braless, and came SUPER close to having a wild nip slip as her boobs popped out of the ensemble. Her nipple tape was even slightly visible as photographers snapped pics — woops! Still, she posed confidently alongside Lewis at the show, and looked FIERCE.

This appearance came just hours after Nicki went off on her nemesis Cardi B during an episode of her Queen radio program on Beats 1 and Apple Music. In case you haven’t been following, the drama between Nicki and Cardi began on Sept. 7 during the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party at NYFW. The details of exactly what went down aren’t completely clear (there was reportedly a shoe thrown throughout the quick scuffle), but afterward, Cardi took to Instagram to tell her side of the story. She claimed that she went off on Nicki because the “Barbie Dreams” singer had been talking about her newborn daughter, Kulture.

Nicki stayed quiet about the feud over the weekend, but all bets were off when she got going on her radio show Monday. The 35-year-old was adamant that she never said ANYTHING negative about Cardi’s kid, and called Cardi “clown s***” for spreading that rumor. Once Nicki got going, she continued to go off on Cardi, and warned her that “you put your hands on certain people you are going to die.” WHOA!

Nicki also said she was completely “embarrassed” by the fight that went down, and called Cardi a fraud. “This is unfair, it’s disgusting,” she said. “Knock it off! Claiming you SO real and trying to make people feel sorry for you? Like do this make any motherf***ing sense to you?”