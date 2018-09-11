Melania Trump’s Chest Looks Huge In Tight Raincoat Amidst Speculation She Got A Boob Job

Melania Trump wore a tightly-fitting raincoat on Sept. 11, sparking even more rumors about her alleged boob job! See the photo of her busty look here.

Melania Trump stepped out in a curve-hugging rain jacket on Sept. 11, further fueling rumors that she received breast implants. The First Lady, 48, was seen wearing a a custom Herve Pierre navy rain coat with white detailing, which accentuated her curves. “What’s the deal with her and coats when it’s still warm out? Either she needs a blood transfusion or she’s trying to hide the new boob job,” one Twitter user said of her outfit choice. “Maybe Melania got her boob job because Trump’s were getting bigger than hers,” another joked, not long after Melania stepped out in the fitted jacket.

This isn’t the first wardrobe choice from the First Lady that has sparked speculation of her going under the knife. In fact, many seem to think that when Melania checked into Walter Reed Hospital to have embolization surgery for a “benign kidney condition,” that she actually was getting a boob job. When the wife of Donald Trump, 72, wore a skin-tight pale pink top on August 28, rumors went flying immediately! “So how many people think that Melania’s new illness was really a new boob job?” one person tweeted at the time. “We’ve all seen her naked and we all know the original size of her breasts,” another Twitter user pointed out, referring to her infamous racy photoshoot. “Congratulations on getting everyone to worry about your kidneys when you were actually getting a boob job,” another Tweet read. While Melania’s communications director Stephanie Grisham, said that the first lady indeed was having surgery, that hasn’t slowed the comments at all.

The First Lady wore the controversial outfit while attending a tribute to victims of the 9/11 attacks. Melania’s navy jacket was custom made for her by Herve, who is the former head of design at Carolina Herrera. Pierre has become Melania’s de-facto stylist, creating a number of her recent looks.

The First Lady posted a photo of herself in the navy jacket on her Instagram, while standing alongside the President. “Never Forget 9.11.01,” she captioned the post. Even on the solemn day, whispers of her secret surgery could not be silenced.