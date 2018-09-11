Meek Mill ‘Feels Horrible’ Over Cardi & Nicki Beef — He Wants To ‘Play Peacemaker’

Meek Mill is feeling upset over the headline-making feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and he’s using his recent reconciliation with Drake as inspiration to help the two rappers squash their beef.

Meek Mill, 31, shocked everyone when he recently ended his feud with Drake, 31, after many years and now he’s using his experience to try and help Nicki Minaj, 35, and Cardi B, 25, patch things up in their current battle and come to a truce. “Meek feels horrible about the fight between Nicki and Cardi,” a source close to Meek EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has a lot of love and respect for both Nicki and Cardi and he would like to do whatever he can to hep squash the feud. Meek was inspired by working on things with Drake and he feels like if he and Drake can set aside their differences and work together, then maybe he can help Cardi and Nicki do the same. Meek wants to play peacemaker in this hip hop war because since his time in jail, his perspective on everything has changed, he wants to help now.”

Nicki and Cardi’s feud has been getting pretty intense lately so it’s good to know that Meek wants to help by sharing his perspective. After Cardi got injured while trying to fight Nicki at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week, she took to social media to explain the reasons for her actions was because Nicki was talking bad about her daughter, Kulture. Nicki, however, denied the claim on her radio station, Queen Radio, and totally called out Cardi for making lies up.

Although Meek doesn’t seem to want to take sides, he does have some personal history with Nicki. The two had a friendship for years before they seemed to get close and date around 2015. At one point, there were even rumors swirling that they were engaged after Nicki showed off a heart shaped ring on her left ring finger. They seemed to split by Jan. 2017 though.