Mary J. Blige Breaks Silence On Rumored Fight With Faith Evans: Did Their Hamptons Brawl Happen?

Mary J. Blige is setting the record straight about that wild rumor, which claimed she fought Faith Evans at a P. Diddy party in the Hamptons on September 7! Here’s what she had to say…

Mary J. Blige, 47, and Faith Evans, 45, did NOT fight in the Hamptons, so can we officially squash this? — “Of course that was made up,” Blige told Page Six of the rumors that she and Evans had a beatdown brawl at a party, supposedly thrown by P. Diddy on September 7. In fact, the singer revealed that she was “shooting a movie in Louisiana,” amidst the wild rumors. Blige proved her point even further, adding that she had just arrived to New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 10, where she walked in the Dennis Basso show.

The rumor mill was working overtime this past weekend when a wild claim — that Blige and Evans threw down in the Hamptons — came out of nowhere. Honestly, it came out of thin air, because there was no rhyme or reason stated as to why the two stars would’ve even fought; Let alone, there was no footage, whatsoever. Even Evans’ rep set the record straight when she told HollywoodLife, on September 8, that the rumors of a fight were “totally false.” — Her rep added that they had “no idea” how the rumor started because “Puffy didn’t even have a party.”

The statement from Evans’ rep even aligned with what an eyewitness had told us… that Puff really didn’t have a party. While our source told us that there was a party at Diddy’s Hamptons home, the rapper was not the one throwing it. Then, the Executive Vice President of Communications for Combs Entertainment spoke out and stated that “the story is completely fabricated.”

Amidst the crazy rumor, as we previously reported, our eyewitness explained that things were chill in the Hamptons. “There was no Mary J. and Faith smack down last night,” our eyewitness said. “So it came as a total surprise to see it crop up on social this morning… The party was balling, and I didn’t see any altercations between anyone at all, it was a pretty chill night.” Meanwhile, a rep for Evans told us, “We have no idea how this rumor started. Puffy didn’t even have a party.”