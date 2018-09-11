Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Really Feels About Pregnancy Changing Her Body

Kylie Jenner is a young mom, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to all the body changes that come with having a baby. The makeup mogul opened up to ‘Glamour UK’ about how she feels about her new bod and how she deals with feeling insecure.

Kylie Jenner, is just like us…well sort of. Aside from her billion dollar makeup company and mega-famous family, the 21-year-old admitted to feeling insecure at times. In the latest issue of Glamour UK, Kylie revealed that the negative attention she sometimes gets does bother her, but thankfully, not for long. “So many negative things come at me all the time,” she told the mag. “Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin. Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumor emerges, I know it will pass, too. Everything in life is transient.”

Of course, the one thing that isn’t transient is Kylie’s new role– mom to 7-month-old Stormi, who she shares with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Kylie has previously admitted that she’s had to get used to all the changes to her body since giving birth but says, now, that she isn’t phased by it. “Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” she admitted. “But I really don’t care.”

Kylie’s post-baby bod isn’t the only thing that she used to be insecure about, though. Kylie’s lips have faced more scrutiny than the reality star herself, but luckily for Kylie, she was able to turn her insecurity into a billion-dollar brand. “I was super insecure about my lips,” she said. “I really wanted the illusion of bigger lips, so I overlined mine like crazy, and then people started getting obsessed.” That’s when Kylie Cosmetics came about and the rest is pretty much history.

With Kylie’s business still booming, the young mogul shows no signs of stopping and has big plans for her company. “I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her – if she is interested – would be such a cool thing to do,” she gushed. How cute!