‘Bachelor In Paradise’: See Krystal Nielson’s Stunning Engagement Ring From Chris Randone

Krystal Nielson is officially off the market! Chris Randone proposed to the beauty on the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 5 finale, and her engagement ring is all sorts of GORGEOUS!

Krystal Nielson has herself one heck of an engagement ring and a man! Chris Randone got down on one knee during the Bachelor In Paradise finale and asked Krystal to marry him with a gorgeous Neil Lane engagement ring. Krystal happily said “yes,” and now she’s rocking that gorgeous diamond on her ring finger! She absolutely loved the ring he chose.

Before he proposed, Chris admitted that he had doubts about how his relationship with Krystal would work in real world. He said it was the “fear of the unknown” that had him concerned about their future. “My feelings and love are all real,” he said, before adding that there were a few things he had to iron out. Meanwhile, Krystal feared that she was going to get her heart broken. Girl, we feel you.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case! “I love you so much, and I honestly cannot picture a life without you,” Chris said before he proposed to Krystal on the beach in Mexico. “You’re the woman I know I want to be with.” SWOON!

Krystal and Chris have been one of the strongest couples on Bachelor In Paradise. Their connection was instant from the beginning. Over the course of the season, the couple’s relationship only grew stronger. They haven’t been shy about posting their feelings for each other on social media. Chris posted a steamy kissing pic with Krystal on Instagram and wrote, “A night I’ll never forget. A night where I looked in your eyes and saw nothing but love and a future. Let’s see where this goes.” Congrats again to Krystal and Chris! May you live happily ever after!