Krystal Nielson Stuns In Plunging White Dress On ‘BiP’ Finale After Getting Engaged

Krystal Nielson wowed in a beautiful white dress after she got engaged to Chris Randone during the romantic ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ finale. After weeks of bikinis, Krystal got all dolled up!

Krystal Nielson looked breathtaking during the Bachelor In Paradise season 5 reunion special in a plunging white dress that gave off serious wedding vibes. She walked out looking so happy and in love with her new fiancé Chris Randone. Krystal’s hair fell in loose waves, and her makeup was simple and beautiful. Back in Mexico, Krystal stunned in a pretty floral dress on the beach as Chris popped the question on the Bachelor In Paradise season 5 finale. She really went for that beachy look! Chris proposed with a magnificent Neil Lane engagement ring that sparkled on Krystal’s finger.

“I love you so much, and I honestly cannot picture a life without you,” Chris said before he proposed. “You’re the woman I want to be with.” Chris started crying during the reunion special because he was so happy to finally take his engagement public. The show also revealed that Chris has met Krystal’s beloved dogs!

Their moms were in the audience and were sitting next to each other as Chris and Krystal talked about their remarkable love story. “They’re such a great pair together,” Chris’s mom said. Krystal’s mom said they were “destined to be together.” They’re looking forward to being grandparents, too!

Krystal and Chris were both villains during their appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but Bachelor In Paradise proved to be just the place for them. They just needed to find each other to finally find that everlasting love. Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball also got engaged during the show and revealed they’ve already set a wedding date! Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt got back together, as well as Joe Amabile and Kendall Long. Love was truly in the air during the BiP finale!