Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Fighting In A Relationship: Trouble With Tristan Again?

Uh oh! Just when it seemed like Khloe and Tristan were getting back on track, a message like this throws us for a loop. What’s up with the new parents?

Is she trying to tell us something? It’s hard not to read into things when Khloe Kardashian, 34, posts a message like this. Although she and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, were recently on vacation in Mexico showing off lots of sweet PDA, Khloe posted a couple of paragraphs to her Instagram story on Sept. 11 that have fans scratching their heads. “It’s important to remember that in a relationship you’re not supposed to be fighting your partner, you’re supposed to be arguing against the actual issue… TOGETHER,” she wrote. “Finding a solution TOGETHER. No one wins when fighting the person who cares about you. You gotta be mature enough to understand that you have some toxic traits too. It’s not always the other person.”

This could really go either way. Either the pair of Insta stories is a cryptic message to her S.O., or the new mom has recently realized the key to communicating in a relationship and just wanted to share. We’re really hoping it’s the latter because, despite Tristan’s cheating scandal just before True Thompson was born, these two looked like they were on the up and up. In fact, it was only last month when a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Khloe says she’s not ready to be pregnant again yet, but Tristan‘s a convincing guy. And they’ve been having tons of wild sex, especially on their trip to Mexico. It’s basically been like a mini honeymoon for them.”

Whatever the case, we’re wishing Khloe and Tristan all the best, especially because they’ve got a sweet four-month-old baby girl together.

While Khloe’s being cryptic, True seems to be happy as a clam in each picture Khloe puts up of her. Whether she’s got her tongue out or a big smile on her face, she’s full of fun expressions.