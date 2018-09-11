Gallery
Kendall Jenner’s Sexiest Sheer Looks: See-Through Bodysuit At NYFW & More

Kendall Jenner
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid are seen leaving Cipriani after a night of partying in New York. Kendall looked sexy in a sheer bodysuit as she left the hot spot.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner Tiffany Paper Flowers, Tiffany & Co. Flagship, New York, USA - 03 May 2018
Kendall JennerSecret Chopard party, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 11 May 2018
Kendall Jenner'Girls of the Sun' premiere, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 12 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Kendall Jenner stunned with a sexy see-through jumpsuit while leaving a night club with Anwar Hadid! Check out all of the times she stunned in a sheer outfit here!

Kendall Jenner is always wearing the sexiest outfits, and this week was no different. Leaving the club Cipriani with rumored romantic interest Anwar Hadid, the 22-year-old model wore a sheer black outfit with a black bra and thong completely visible underneath. But this is far from the only time Kendall has rocked a see-through outfit that left little to the imagination. The ensemble choice is kind of her calling card, after all!

Back in May, she attended the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers jewelry collection launch. Wearing an ELIE SAAB Spring/Summer 2018 Ready-To-Wear mini dress, she was one of the best dressed of the evening in her sheer get-up. And who could forget Kendall’s iconic Cannes look? Showing up to the Chopard jewelry party, she wore a green sheer mini dress on May 11 and nothing underneath except for nude panties. But the list of her flawless see-through outfits keeps going. And for her recent photo shoot with ELLE Magazine for their June edition, the reality star donned a sheer blue plastic suit by Balmain that was the definition of fashion. Seriously, nobody pulls off sheer better than Kendall!

And way back in September of last year, Kendall made a trip to Milan for their Fashion Week that her fans would never forget. The model not only wore a completely see-through cream-colored turtleneck, she totally flaunted her nipples. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Kendall sports any new, see-through outfits, especially considering the fact that NYFW is still in full swing. In the meantime, check out all of her hottest, most stunning sheer looks in our gallery above!