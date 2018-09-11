Kendall Jenner Flashes Her Nipples In Plunging See-Through Dress — See Her Sexiest Look Yet

Hot, hot, hot! Kendall bared all in Paris, stepping out in a sheer black dress with an extremely low neckline. The head-to-toe look is so sexy you’ll have to see it to believe it.

Kendall Jenner, 22, may not be at New York Fashion Week anymore, but she’s sure dressing like she is! She chose not to book any shows this season because of her anxiety, jetting off to Paris early, and that’s where she debuted her hottest look yet. The model showed up to Longchamp’s 70th anniversary party in a floor-length sheer dress that showed more skin than it covered up with a black horse pattern. Although she paired it with high-waisted black underwear, she went braless up top and flashed both nipples — and with her hair pulled back, she sure wasn’t trying to hide them either! She looked incredible, pairing the daring dress with boots and a red lip. TBH, we can’t think of anyone who could have pulled this off better than she did.

As if a sheer gown wasn’t enough of a statement by itself, the gown’s neckline plunged deep — almost to her belly button! She sported the same look at the Longchamp show this week, wearing a purple suede dress with a neckline that dropped deep, but was laced up with ribbon. And the model isn’t the only one who has been rocking risky necklines lately. At NYFW alone, all kinds of stars have been stepping out in cleavage-baring dresses. Gigi Hadid did it both on and off the runway at NYFW this season, and Nicki Minaj wore a glittery black dress that plunged so low at the Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton launch party that her nipple tape was exposed. But hey, at least she was prepared!

We love that Kendall didn’t even bother with the tape when she wore this dress. This look wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction at all, but just the opposite.

It takes a lot of confidence to rock a dress like this, but Kendall is no stranger to sheer. Not only has her chest been exposed on the runway multiple times, but she freed the nipple at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet not once, but twice! Still, even though this look is nothing new to the model, we’re still blown away by it!