Kendall Jenner’s Gorgeous Nude Photo Shoot Leaks & Fans Rave That She Looks Like An Athlete

Kendall Jenner’s nude photos in Russell James’ new art book ‘Angels 2018 Collector’s Edition’ have been released on the internet and fans on Twitter are comparing the model to an Olympic runner.

She’s definitely Caitlyn Jenner‘s daughter! Kendall Jenner, 22, posed for several naked photos for photographer Russell James‘ new book “Angels 2018 Collector’s Edition”, which also features other naked models, and now that they’re making their way around the internet, fans can’t help but compare some of the model’s poses to an Olympic athlete! In a few of the snapshots, Kendall can be seen sprinting on a beach and it’s truly reminiscent of Caitlyn (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) in her Olympic running days.

“Why did I just see a pic of Kendall Jenner running naked on the TL ? Why her body look like Caitlyn Jenner tho,” one tweet about the pics read. “I cant believe i went on twitter and all over my TL I see butt ass naked Kendall Jenner looking like she’s about to sprint in the Olympics…,” another said. One fan posted a funny hypothetical response to the impressive pics. “imagine just casually strolling the beach in Malibu and you see naked Kendall Jenner running past you in full sprint,” the post read.

Although the running pics clearly caught a lot of attention, Kendall’s nude photo spread also consists of her riding a horse, swimming and holding onto a tree trunk. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty has been posing for more and more sexy pics lately and these surely take the cake! She’s also been wearing a lot of revealing outfits at events, including a see-through dress she recently wore that showed off her nipples in Paris.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for any more information about Kendall’s latest modeling shoots. The reality star has worked with Russell before for his 2014 version of the book “Angels” so it’s clear that she loves collaborating with the photographer! Perhaps he’ll come out with a book that’s exclusively Kendall in the future!