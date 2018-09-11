Katy Perry’s Wild Green Hair Makeover: Love Or Loathe? + 7 More Stars With Green Hair

Katy Perry is known for her colorful style, but her neon green hair makeover is on another level! Click to see her dramatic new look below plus more stars with green hair!

We’re green with envy over Katy Perry‘s new look. She can rock anything! The singer showed off her dramatic hair makeover on Sept. 10, while performing in Los Angeles at the Ace Theatre. Her bright green hair really stood out on stage and was super bold against her tight leopard jumpsuit. Her outfit was skin tight, with a large ruffled neckline to show off her cleavage. Sexy and bold, just like Katy!

Katy has been rocking her platinum blonde pixie for over a year, but has experimented a few times. She went bright pink in April 2018, and then dyed her locks purple in May, writing on Instagram, “call me the purple teletubby ok.” Her platinum blonde hair looks great with all of her colorful and bold makeup, but this newest look is wild and fun! Katy is not the only one who has rocked green hair! Celebs like Kylie Jenner, Zayn Malik, Kesha, Hilary Duff and Nicki Minaj have all rocked bright green strands — see the pics here! This seems like a super hard color to pull off, but these entertainers prove that having fun with your hair is a great way to show off your personality!

Katy just wrapped her world tour and wrote on Instagram in late August: “One year ✅ 6 continents ✅ 113 shows ✅ Witness: The Tour has been the most rewarding experience. I continue to be grateful that you let my music into your ♥️ and minds. Now, [I sleep].”