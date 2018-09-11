Kanye West Smothers Chicago, 7 Mos., With Kisses In Cutest Father/Daughter Photo — See Pic

There’s a first time for everything! Kanye just shared a selfie with Chicago, and it’s too cute to handle. See the since-deleted pic for yourself!

What a sweet moment! Kanye West, 41, took to Twitter on Sept. 10 to share a sweet shot with his seven-month-old daughter Chicago. Even though he deleted it the next day, we’re so glad we got a glimpse because the father/daughter pair couldn’t have been cuter. In the pic, only Kanye’s profile could be seen as he kissed the top of Chicago’s head. She was wearing a white Adidas top and a gray bib, her hair pulled back from her face while she looked off into the distance with a serious face. We wonder what she was thinking about? All we know is, the two looked comfy together, and Kanye captioned the photo perfectly with a few heart-eye emojis.

Just a few hours before this adorable picture went up, Kim Kardashian, 37, posted one with her daughter as well. What are these proud parents trying to do to us? In the mother/daughter shot, captioned, “My Cherry Blossom Baby,” Kim was also planting a kiss on her little one’s mouth. Chicago had a huge smile on her face and two tiny ponies on her head as her mom stood in the ocean and lifted her up in the air. Kim wore a neon bikini, while her baby daughter sported a floral one-piece. Wondering where the nickname came from? As you may recall, Kim’s third baby shower was cherry blossom themed, and so is her new makeup collection, which she announced after putting up the sweet shot.

Chicago has been all over Kim’s social media this week! The mom of three uploaded a pic of Chi and her four-month-old cousin True Thompson on Sept. 7.

Kim’s little one had her hand on True’s arm. “I got this True,” Kim wrote because it looked like Chicago was reaching back to protect the smiling baby. Aw! We love how close they are.