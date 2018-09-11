Annaliese & Kamil Have Nasty Breakup On ‘BiP’ Finale & She Storms Offstage In Tears

Things took a shocking turn for Annaliese and Kamil on the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ finale. He broke up with her during the ‘BiP’ finale and completely blindsided her.

Annaliese Puccini sat down with Chris Harrison first during the BiP reunion portion of the finale and believe everything was all good with Kamil Nicalek. “We’re in a good spot,” she said on the Bachelor In Paradise finale. That all changed when Kamil stepped out. “I think I might not be the guy for you,” he said. He told Annaliese that they “lost that spark we had in Paradise” when they tried to take their relationship into the real world. Annaliese was absolutely shocked at Kamil’s words.

“We literally booked an Airbnb yesterday to spend the week together,” Annaliese said, before admitting that Kamil has “not been trying” in their relationship. Kamil continued to be a total tool and said, “When I’m not in it, I can’t fake it.” After that, Annaliese had finally had enough and stormed offstage. She started crying backstage, but she gathered her courage and went back out to continue talking to Kamil. “I literally tried to break up with you two weeks ago,” Annaliese said.

Chris asked Kamil why he didn’t break up with Annaliese before now, and he said that he wanted to talk “face-to-face.” Low blow, Kamil. Needless to say, he was booed offstage. BYE!

Before their shocking breakup, we got a glimpse at their last day in Mexico. “I’m in love and I’m happy,” Annaliese said. She was totally ready to get engaged. “You’re the one for me,” she told Kamil on the beach. He responded, “I know you’re ready for an engagement, but right now I am not.”

He said that he wanted to give their relationship a chance to “blossom outside of Paradise.” Even though he didn’t propose, Annaliese wasn’t upset. “I’m not worried. I know he wants to marry me,” she said. Boy, how things changed.