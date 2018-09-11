Bachelor In Paradise’: Jordan & Jenna Reveal They’ve Already Set A Wedding Date

After getting engaged on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale, Jordan and Jenna dished on life after the show during a reunion special. Plus, they revealed their plans for a 2019 wedding!

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper are happily engaged after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, and they’re already well into the wedding planning process. During the BIP reunion special, which aired Sept. 11, Jordan revealed that he and Jenna plan to get married on June 9, 2019, just about a year after they first met. He also asked Bachelor franchise host, Chris Harrison, to officiate, and of course, Chris obliged! Considering Jordan and Jenna have already talked about having kids together, they’re certainly ready to get their future rolling, so it’s no surprise that their wedding date is less than a year away. Oh, and it will be going down in Paradise where they first met, too!

Jordan and Jenna connected fairly quickly during their time in Mexico, but she wasn’t immediately ready to be all-in on their relationship like he was. She spent quite a significant period of time with Benoit before one rose ceremony, and even accepted when he asked her on a date. However, in the end, she chose Jordan over the international Bachelor star, and the 26-year-old got down on one knee during the Sept. 11 finale.

Jenna looked gorgeous as she met her man on the beach to accept his proposal, and it looks like things are going quite well between the pair! When he proposed, Jordan gushed over how he found love at first sight with Jenna, and told her he can’t wait to build a family with her. She was nearly brought to tears after his romantic proposal, and she happily accepted!