‘Bachelor In Paradise’: See Jenna’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Jordan After Sweet Proposal

Jordan Kimball popped the question to Jenna Cooper with a stunning diamond ring on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale Sept. 11. Check out her massive Neil Lane rock here!

Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball are officially engaged! The lovebirds met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this summer, and Jordan proposed just week’s later during the show’s finale, which aired Sept. 11. The 26-year-old got down on one knee and presented the love of his life with a stunning engagement ring, which featured a massive stone in the middle, circled with smaller diamonds.. As with all the Bachelor franchise shows, the ring was created by Neil Lane.

The relationship between Jenna and Jordan has been quite a whirlwind throughout this season if BIP. He was interested in her right away, but she wasn’t ready to commit quite as fast. She event went on a date with Benoit, and started falling for him, too! Plus, Jordan’s longtime nemesis from The Bachelorette, David, tried to win Jenna over, as well. Eventually, though, she vowed to focus all her attention on Jordan by giving him her rose instead of Benoit. They’ve been going strong ever since, although Jenna did admit to having some fears and reservations about getting engaged so soon.

When it came down to it, though, Jenna was thrilled to accept Jordan’s beachside proposal. She had tears in her eyes and couldn’t stop giggling as he put the ring on her finger, and it was SO sweet. Of course, the two have had to keep their relationship a secret since filming wrapped in mid-summer, but they’ll finally make their debut as an engaged couple during the BIP reunion show.

Jenna entered the Bachelor franchise on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the show, but was eliminated during week six. Meanwhile, Jordan competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette, but she sent both him and David home after a two-on-one date. Luckily, these two didn’t give up on love and were able to find each other!