‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Jenna Stuns In Sexy Blue Dress With Sheer Cutouts For Romantic Proposal

Jenna Cooper looked absolutely gorgeous AND sexy when she accepted Jordan Kimball’s proposal on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ See her amazing engagement and reunion show looks here!

Jordan Kimball is a lucky man! The Bachelorette alum got engaged to Jenna Cooper on the Sept. 11 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, and she could not have looked more beautiful. Jenna wore a navy blue gown for the beachside proposal, which featured a high-cut neckline but oozed with sex appeal thanks to sheer and lacy cutouts along her chest and shoulders. The gown was equal parts elegant and sexy, and Jenna looked incredible in it. To complete her look, Jenna wore her hair in natural waves and stunned with dark eye makeup.

Of course, Jenna’s whole look was made even better once Jordan put a ring on it! Jenna confessed her love to Jordan on the beach in Mexico, and he reciprocated by admitting that he felt it was love at first sight. He got down on one knee and presented Jenna with a stunning, Neil Lane diamond, and she happily accepted. So exciting! We’ve mostly seen the cast members in bathing suits this season, so seeing Jenna and Jordan all dressed up was quite as sight!

Jenna was admittedly hesitant about getting engaged before Jordan popped the question. Although she told him she was in love with him, she also had her heart broken in the past, and didn’t know if she was ready to take this step so quickly. All season long, though, Jordan assured Jenna that he was 100% invested in her…even when she strayed from their relationship and went on a date with Benoit.

Now, these two are clearly committed to one another, and are planning for a future together. And, finally, they can be public with their romance for the very first time!