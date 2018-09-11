Janelle Monáe’s ready to vote on November 6 in the midterm elections, and she wants everyone to join her. Watch her explain why in her beautiful video from When We All Vote!

For Janelle Monáe, voting is a family affair. The singer, songwriter, and actress is a chairperson for When We All Vote, an organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama thats objective is getting young people, and all Americans, to register to vote before the upcoming November 6 midterm elections. Janelle says that her grandmother wasn’t allowed to vote when she was younger, and the “Pynk” singer honors her by always heading to the polls — no exceptions, no excuses.

“I remember the first time I went to the polls,” Janelle shared. “My grandmother, who was a sharecropper in Aberdeen, Mississippi, she used to pick cotton. And she didn’t have the opportunity to vote when she was growing up, and it was a big thing when I turned 18. I went with her. She made sure to remind us that these rights were not given to her, given to her brothers and sisters. And as a family, you know, we made it a tradition to go vote when it was time, and it was just so special to me, and I got the opportunity to take my little sister when she turned 18.”

Janelle is still passionate about voting to this day, going so far as to fly back straight from concerts to get to the polls! And When We All Vote wants to remind us all that it’s not just presidential elections that matter. You must vote at the local and state levels, in the midterm elections, to see change at the top.

“It’s just so important, because we’re the strong voices,” she said. “We determine who gets in these positions of power. And I think that we all want this world to be better. We want it to work for all of us, not just some of us. And it’s only through that voting, that we can exercise that power and make sure that happens.”

This week, Janelle is encouraging the African American community to join When We All Vote’s upcoming Week of Action, September 22-29, to host events across the United States to “register, organize, and fire up voters for Election Day.” As Janelle said in the initial When We All Vote announcement, “It’s gonna be our generation that corrects the mistakes of our past and creates a more inclusive future that works for us all. As voters, we are the ones that hold the power to make this dream a reality.”

Michelle Obama urged her followers in another video to visit the organization’s website to help make sure “that our sisters, our children, our congregations, and our neighbors are registered to vote.” And if YOU haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time to correct that. Register through When We All Vote, or HERE on HollywoodLife.com. See you at the polls!