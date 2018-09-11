‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Joe Amabile Joins ‘DWTS’ After Reuniting With Kendall Long

‘Grocery Store’ Joe Amabile is headed to the dance floor! He announced on the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ finale that he will be joining ‘DWTS’ season 27 so he can spend more time with Kendall Long!

Thank you, Chris Harrison! He offered “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile a spot on Dancing With the Stars season 27 so he could be in the same city as Kendall Long, and our hearts are melting. The two are now back together, so they want to be able to spend as much time together as possible. As we all know, Joe is from Chicago and Kendall is from Los Angeles. DWTS is filmed in LA.

When Chris asked Joe whether or not he would do the show on the Bachelor In Paradise reunion special, Joe didn’t hesitate: “Okay, yeah, I’ll do it.” Kendall looked elated that Joe was going to be in the same city as her. Joe admitted that he can’t dance, so he’s putting it all out there for Kendall. Isn’t he just the best? Maybe he’ll some moves that he can use in his future wedding? Dancing With the Stars season 27 starts Sept. 24. The rest of the cast will be revealed Sept. 12.

This means we’ll likely see Kendall supporting Joe in the audience as he shows off his moves in the ballroom. After their devastating breakup in Mexico, Kendall realized she couldn’t leave their relationship like that for good. She flew to Chicago to talk to Joe. They talked things out and want to make their romance last forever. “I love her,” Joe said, making all of us swoon. “I like waking up next to her. It works. Right now, we’re in a good spot.” We’re so glad these two are back together. They’re one of the best and most beloved Bachelor In Paradise couples ever!