Donald Trump Dragged For Saying Hurricane Florence Is ‘Tremendously Wet’ – See Hilarious Tweets

Was Donald Trump describing a Category 4 hurricane or the splash zone at SeaWorld? Read the funniest tweets trolling his Sept. 11 briefing on Hurricane Florence, here.

The National Weather Service described Hurricane Florence’s possible impact as “life-threatening.” President Donald Trump, 72, called it “tremendously wet.” Tomato, tomato? “This is going to be a very large one — far larger than we have seen in perhaps decades,” Donald said during an Oval Office briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Sept. 11. “They haven’t seen anything like what’s coming at us in 25-30 years, maybe ever. It’s tremendously big and tremendously wet.” Well, at least he’s not wrong. But Twitter couldn’t let his interesting choice of adjectives slip by, of course. And we won’t let the Internet’s wrong spelling of Hurricane Florence’s trending hashtag go unnoticed, either!

“I’m glad that President Trump warned Americans about the wetness of the impending # HurricaneFlorerence. Most people don’t know that hurricanes are wet!” one Twitter user wrote after the Oval Office meeting. Even When Harry Met Sally actor Rob Reiner chimed in. “I know words. I have the best words. Tremendously big and tremendously wet are among them,” he joked on Twitter. Another user poked fun at Trump’s suggestive adjective, reusing everyone’s favorite joke in high school. “‘It’s tremendously big and tremendously wet’ That’s what she said.” And another user straight out slammed what many are interpreting as an innuendo, tweeting, “POTUS, we are not talking about a p*ssy, we are taking about a Hurricane! You should’ve been more empathetic & exercised more decency in your briefing!” But one person tried to find the silver lining to the situation: “Trump saying that # HurricaneFlorerence is going to be “tremendously wet” is blowing up social media. I’m just shocked he finally told the truth about something.”

We think Trump should take a rain check on public appearances after today (pun very implied). He’s also catching heat for double fist pumping at a memorial service for 9/11’s 17th anniversary in Shanksville, Pennsylvania earlier today. No, it doesn’t stop there. He even flashed a thumbs-up to the photographers. We guess Trump can’t read a room…or his Oval Office cue card, if he was even given one?

“It is tremendously big and tremendously wet, tremendous amount of water “ #HurricaneFlorerence pic.twitter.com/X0mVWblW5t — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 12, 2018

“Tremendously big and tremendously wet.” Who said it first? Donald Trump or Aquaman? pic.twitter.com/wTTylOfoJ8 — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) September 11, 2018

All jokes aside, we hope our East Coast readers stay safe. Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolina states and Virginia on Sept. 14, the National Hurricane Center reported.