Donald Trump Slammed For Fist-Pumping As He Arrived At 9/11 Memorial Service

September 11th is apparently an occasion to fist pump, according to Donald Trump. The president was caught with his fists in the air while on his way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony. See the shocking moment here.

Oh boy, here we go. President Donald Trump, 71, arrived in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with First Lady Melania Trump for a memorial service to commemorate the 17th anniversary of 9/11, and he barely made it off the plane before doing something inappropriate. The president walked off the tarmac at the airport with both his fists raised in the air like he was clubbing on Jersey Shore instead of getting ready to address the loved ones of Flight 93 passengers murdered by terrorists in 2001. The gesture was particularly weird, even for Trump. What was he so stoked about? His Secret Service agents and Melania look appropriately somber for the occasion.

At one point, he even gave a thumbs up to photographers. When he arrived at the Shanksville memorial site, where he was to give a speech, he pointed at people in the crowd and mouthed the words “thank you” as they clapped for him. You can watch Trump’s speech HERE. Needless to say, people are furious about Trump’s fist pump, finding it bizarre, outrageous, and downright offensive. Twitter user @VarahnTet tweeted, “This is not an exclamation point day. This is not a fist pump day. You sully the solemnity of this day. History will not be kind to you. But we will #NeverForget those who lost their lives and those who gave so much to help so many on that day, and the days that came after.”

“Why did you fist pump as you arrived? Let me guess, it’s all about you, right? What a classless buffoon you are to use such a sombre occasion for your own selfish purposes. Never have I seen or hear of such an objectionable human as yourself. Hopefully one day you will feel shame,” @david_hutchman tweeted. Another person called this Trump’s all-time low, which is pretty serious, considering it’s Trump.

This wasn’t the only gaffe Trump committed the morning of September 11. He started the day by tweeting about Hillary Clinton and Russian collusion, per usual, before acknowledging the anniversary. He also strangely tweeted, “17 years since September 11th!” What’s with the exclamation point?

His behavior in 2018 continues an odd tradition of being tone deaf on 9/11. He tweeted in 2013, “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” Yep, that happened. Following the September 11 attacks in 2001, he said in a call-in to a local news station that his building was now the tallest in New York City since the World Trade Center collapsed. A double fist pump actually seems tame, now, compared to that.