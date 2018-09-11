‘AGT’s Courtney Hadwin Reveals The Best Advice From The Judges That ‘Meant More Than Anything’

‘AGT’s 14-year-old sensation Courtney Hadwin is back for the semi-finals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the singer about advice from the judges, the ‘AGT’ act she wants to collab with, and more!

Since Courtney Hadwin’s audition for America’s Got Talent season 13 back in June 2018, the YouTube video of the performance has nabbed nearly 50 million views. The 14-year-old has quickly become a frontrunner and will be competing for a place in the finals during the Sept. 11 episode of AGT. Courtney admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “it’s amazing that so many people want to watch me and the support I have had from people all around the world has just been crazy.”

As she heads into the semi-finals and hopefully the finals, the singer admitted the best piece of advice she’s gotten from the judges so far. “To be myself,” she said. “That meant more than anything to me to hear that.” Courtney may seem like a shy teenager, but she transforms into this singing powerhouse whenever she’s on stage.

The teenager isn’t letting the stress of the competition get to her. “Everyone is so talented and amazing that I just think all I can do is be me and have fun and whatever happens happens for a reason,” she said. When it comes to the songs that she sings on AGT, Courtney keeps it simple: “I just choose songs that I love.”

With so many singers on AGT, it opens up a lot of opportunity for the acts to collaborate. Courtney said she would want to perform with sibling singing group We Three if she got the chance. “I love them and they are so talented and so nice,” she said. As for a celebrity? “There are so many I couldn’t choose!” America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The season 13 finale will Sept. 19.