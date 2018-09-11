Chris Randone Cries After Getting Engaged To Krystal On ‘BiP’ Finale: ‘I’m Just Really Happy’

Chris Randone cried tears of joy after finally going public with his engagement to Krystal Nielson during the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ finale. Plus, HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about their future!

It didn’t take long for Chris Randone to start crying when he sat down with Krystal Nielson during the Bachelor In Paradise season 5 finale. This was their first public appearance since getting engaged, and Chris was very emotional about it. “We’ve been waiting a long time to be here,” Krystal said as Chris tried to gather his emotions. “This is, like, and emotional day for me,” Chris said. “I’m just really happy.”

He continued: “It’s been a tough journey, and I’m crying ’cause not only am I happy, but I’m just so thankful that I have such an incredible woman who saw potential in me and really helped transform me in Paradise.” Okay, Chris isn’t the only one crying now!

Chris proposed to Krystal on the beach in Mexico with a gorgeous Neil Lane engagement ring. “I love you so much, and I honestly cannot picture a life without you,” Chris said during his romantic proposal. “You’re the woman I want to be with.” Chris and Krystal’s moms have met, and they’ve become best buds. They’re already looking forward to grandchildren!

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the happy couple at the finale taping, and they spilled details about their long distance relationship. “We’ve had some monumental moments since the end of Paradise where we’ve gotten to spend some time during couples retreats,” Chris said. “During long distance, there have been some key moments where she needed support, or I needed someone to talk to, where we’ve just had a lot of signs of growth or conversations that led us to really making strides in the relationship.” Krystal added, “He’s so nurturing and I don’t think I’ve ever been nurtured by a man. He makes me feel so special.”

While Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper have already set a wedding date, Chris and Krystal are taking things a bit slower. “We’ve had talks about what we wanted. We’re excited. There’s no wedding date yet, we’re not moving in with each other. This is because that will come but we want to go on a date, and we want to enjoy life, and we want to go on family trips, and we both know that we want this wedding, but we want to make decisions together that benefit both of us,” Chris said about their future. “We want to feel right about every decision that we make. When it comes to the wedding planning, she has my support and whatever she wants, she gets.”