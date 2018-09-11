Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Look So In Love During Romantic Napa Valley Trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger looked absolutely smitten with each other as they enjoyed a romantic weekend together at the Round Pond Estate winery in Napa Valley, CA.

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, have been happily dating for two months and they still had that new lovers’ glow during a romantic getaway to Napa Valley, CA this past weekend. The couple was seen at the Round Pond Estate winery on Sept. 8 and between enjoying what appears to be delicious wine and mingling with new friends, it definitely looked to be a fun-filled time! The winery’s Instagram page shared photos of the couple, including one of them gazing lovingly at each other, along with a group of people at the location and had some nice words to say about their visit. “What a weekend! We had the distinct please of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday, and they are every bit warm and hilarious as you’d think!,” the caption for the photos read.

Chris and Katherine haven’t been shy about their new romance since first appearing together in June and the pics from this past weekend prove they’re continuing with that mindset. From going on movie dates with Chris’ son Jack, 5, to dinner dates while wearing matching outfits, these two seem to be getting more and more serious every time we see them!

It’s good to see Chris being happy in love again after going through a rough year with his ex Anna Faris. The former couple shockingly filed for divorce back in Dec. 2017 and Anna quickly moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett, but it took Chris a few months before he embarked on another romance. Although it’s still new, Chris and Katherine’s relationship seems to be progressing at a steady speed and we couldn’t be happier for the cute duo!

Chris and Katherine were first seen together when they went on a Father’s Day picnic. We can’t wait to see where their romance goes from here. No matter how things turn out, we wish them both a ton of happiness!