‘The Challenge’ Recap: Cara Maria Finds Out About Ashley & Kyle’s Hookup In The Worst Way Possible

The competitors in the Redemption House on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ come to the Armageddon with a LOT on their minds this week…and Cara Maria is left devastated by what she hears from them. Here’s our recap!

After Jozea and Da’Vonne chose the Double Cross on last week’s episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, the other teams in the Redemption House are ready to do whatever it takes to be the team they pick to compete against in the Armageddon. CT jokingly gets his flirt on with Jozea, while Derrick actually flirts with Da’Vonne during a night out. Meanwhile, Angela and Faith are Jozea and Da’Vonne’s biggest allies in the game, and Natalie and Jozea are longtime friends. So, it’s clearly going to be a big decision for the Big Brother alum.

Before the decision is made, though, some members of the Redemption House go off on those in the Main House over what they saw on surveillance footage. Angela rants about everyone (except Johnny Bananas) talking s*** about her, Natalie rages at Kam, and Faith exposes Kyle for hooking up with Ashley, which is something his ex, Cara Maria, knew nothing about. AWKWARD! Eventually, Jozea and Da’Vonne choose their Big Brother pals, Natalie and Paulie, to go against. That means Faith and Angela, Derrick and Tori and CT and Veronica are heading home.

The elimination challenge requires both teams to solve two puzzles — whoever does it first, wins. Jozea and Da’Vonne pull out the win, sending them back into the Main House for a SECOND time, while Natalie and Paulie are heading back to the Redemption House…again. Meanwhile, Cara is obviously very hurt over learning that her ex hooked up with yet another person in the house (he was with Faith before Ashley). This time around is even more of a shot to the heart, though, because Cara considered Ashley a friend beforehand, while Faith was just someone random. “She should know better,” Cara rants to Nelson.

At the next challenge, TJ Lavin reveals there will be a purge, which means the losing team will automatically go to the Redemption House, without an elimination challenge in between. The challenge requires one team member to go bobbing in dirty water for food, which the other partner then has to eat. Oh, and the food consists of South African delicacies…which aren’t exactly appetizing. Whoever eats the most amount of plates the fastest will win the challenge.

Hunter and Ashley finish the challenge first and are declared the winners after he chows down on 11 plates of food. After that, any team who can finish seven plates is safe. It comes down to a battle between Kam and Kayleigh and Cara Maria and Marie. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next week to find out which ladies win…