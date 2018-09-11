Amanda Stanton Arrested: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fan Favorite Booked For ‘Domestic Violence’

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Amanda Stanton was shockingly arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly shoving her boyfriend at a drunken post-bachelorette party.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Amanda Stanton, 28, was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery after an alleged drunken incident with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, at a post-bachelorette party, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Amanda was partying in a hotel room at The Encore for a co-ed bachelorette event with friends when the incident happened. Law enforcement says security came to the room in response to a noise complaint and Bobby was speaking with the guard when Amanda allegedly walked up to them in a drunken state and tried to intervene. She allegedly ended up shoving Bobby so hard that it caused the guard to call the police and when they arrived, Amanda was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

After the arrest, she was held for a bit but was eventually released on Sept. 10. Sources told the outlet that Amanda and Bobby are still together and they think someone put something, perhaps a strong drug, into her drink. Amanda hasn’t yet publicly commented on the arrest but she posted an Instagram photo of her and Bobby in a plane on the way back from Las Vegas after the trip. There’s no other information that’s been made available at this time, but HollywoodLife reached out to the hotel, Encore at the Wynn Resort, and a rep said they had “no comment.”

Amanda is known for being a favorite on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor on which she finished 4th. She has also appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged to Josh Murray but they eventually split.

The incident comes as a shock to many Bachelor fans as Amanda is not known for making headlines in such a way. It will be interesting to see where the situation goes from here. We’ll update this story as more details become available.