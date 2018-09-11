Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Back Together After ‘BiP’ Breakup: I’m ‘Madly In Love’ With Her

Here for this! Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are officially back together after calling it quits on Mexico. The couple talked about finding their way back during the intense ‘BiP’ finale.

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are dating again and working on rebuilding their relationship, they revealed on the Bachelor In Paradise season 5 finale. The two had a pretty devastating breakup in Mexico, but they are determined to make it work. Astrid admitted that the “trust” was broken between her and Kevin. She wanted him to “take a certain level of responsibility” regarding their spilt.

Kevin sat down with Astrid during the reunion special and confessed that he brought baggage to Paradise, and that wasn’t fair to Astrid. After leaving the show, he spoke with his family and went to therapy to work out his issues. He reached out to her after the split. “I still love her,” Kevin said. “I’m definitely madly in love with her.” When Astrid was asked the same question, she said: “I am.” Then they shared a sweet kiss!

After revealing that they were back together, Kevin posted a sweet photo with Astrid of them outside of Bachelor In Paradise. “Real life. Real people,” the Instagram caption read. Kevin and Astrid stared lovingly into each other’s eyes. The photo was taken in Toronto, Ontario, where Kevin is from, so it looks like Astrid is spending some quality time with her man!