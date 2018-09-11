Ariana Grande Loves Pete Davidson More Than She Has Ever Loved Anyone Before: Here’s Why

Anyone who said Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson wouldn’t last owes them an apology. Even after some emotional turmoil – especially after Mac Miller’s death – we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why their love is stronger than ever.

It’s been quite the rollercoaster for Ariana Grande, 25, over the past few weeks. In between being groped at Aretha Franklin’s funeral and the tragic death of her ex, Mac Miller, it’s been one crisis after another. Thankfully, she has Pete Davidson, 24, who has been her knight in shining armor throughout all this. “Ariana has found even more love for Pete especially with how he has dealt with her during all the Aretha Franklin fallout,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Add to that her emotions that have come up after Mac’s death, he has been her rock.”

“He has been so strong for her,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “All the things that are happening between the two have built such a strong bond for each other. It hasn’t caused a separation of emotions and rather has brought them to a point in their relationship that it is the strongest ever.” That’s so reassuring. Ariana certainly needs a “rock” like Pete, since she came under fire after Mac’s apparent overdose. Fans blamed her and their recent breakup for her death, and it got so bad that she disabled comments on her Instagram.

During this firestorm of hate, Pete was there to protect his fiancée and provide her a much-needed shoulder to cry on. Pete, a man who is well acquainted with grief himself, helped her through her feelings. She finally broke her social media silence by posting a black-and-white picture of the late rapper. Though she didn’t include a caption, a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, she didn’t need to say anything, as a “No Tears Left To Cry” singer was clearly broken up over the loss.

Pete helped shield Ariana from the despicable accusations that she somehow responsible for Mac’s death, and similarly, he was seeing red when Pastor Charles Ellis III’s wayward hand touched Ariana’s breast at Ariana’s funeral. While Pete wanted to do something then and there, everything happened so fast. Had he gotten up to confront the clergyman, it would have caused even more of a scene, which really put Pete “between a rock and a hard place.” The pastor has since apologized, allowing Ariana – and the rest of the world – to move on.