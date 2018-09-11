Kendall Jenner Has Anwar Hadid’s Full Support With Her Anxiety Battle: How He’s Helping Her Cope

Anwar Hadid’s romance with Kendall Jenner may be heating up, but he also helps her stay cool when her anxiety strikes. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard he’s a ‘rock’ for Kendall during her mental health struggles.

After hearing how Anwar Hadid, 19, has been so supportive of Kendall Jenner, 22, it’s no surprise that these two have reportedly revived their once-rumored romance. Though the two were allegedly seen making out in the Big Apple ahead of New York Fashion Week, a mutual friend of Anwar and Kendall’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that the connection between these two is more than just physical. “Anwar is so sweet,” the insider says. “He knows all about Kendall’s struggles with anxiety and he’s been going above and beyond to try and help her. He loves being a rock for Kendall.

Anwar “really gets Kendall,” the mutual friend tells HollywoodLife.com, because not only is he a model – like her – he also knows what it’s like to have some world famous sisters – aka Gigi and Bella Hadid. “Plus,” the source says, “he is totally attracted to her so he is doing everything he can to win her over.” That includes making time for Kendall during New York Fashion Week, even though Anwar’s “super busy working” the elegant extravaganza.

Despite his schedule, Anwar “found the time to send her all these articles on how to control anxiety naturally with different health foods and supplements,” the insider says. “And he gave her a bunch of his favorite crystals that she can hold when she’s feeling anxious.” The mutual friend says that Anwar’s “one of the most thoughtful guys ever,” and says that if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is smart, “she’ll snap him up and give things a real chance. He’s a keeper.”

Kendall and Anwar first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted making out at a CFDA Awards after party in New York City on June 4. After a few months of silence, the two got the rumor mill buzzing when they were spotted together at a Labor Day party on Aug. 31. The two apparently were cooking up more than burgers and hot dogs. They were reportedly caught making out again, and then were seen leaving a NYC nightclub together. Considering Kendall’s sexy see-through outfit, this probably wasn’t just a platonic hang-out sesh. Damn. In between these sexy dates and Anwar’s sweet support, it shouldn’t be long before these two confirm this love, right?