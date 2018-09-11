Anna Duggar Addresses Rumors She’s Pregnant With Baby #6 — See Her Hilarious Response

Anna sparked major pregnancy rumors when she was spotted in the same dress she wore while expecting her last. Was it a false alarm or is a little one on the way?

Anna Duggar, 30, has five kids with her husband Josh Duggar, 30, and fans were convinced she was expecting another when she posted a Labor Day pic of her family while wearing a gorgeous floral dress — the same floral dress she’d worn the last time she was pregnant! And it sure didn’t help that every person in the picture had blue or pink on. But it sounds like Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason aren’t getting another sibling just yet! After fans flooded the comments section of Anna’s family photo with pregnancy predictions, she finally responded to one of them. “I’m not expecting,” she said. “Only overdue for a diet.” So there you have it! She and Josh will not be announcing baby number six anytime soon.

Disappointed by this news? Then take comfort in the fact that it has been a fruitful year for the rest of the Duggar siblings. In the last twelve months alone, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Kendra all gave birth back to back to back, and are documenting their experiences on this season of Counting On. So there are a lot of little ones in this next Duggar generation to keep track of! And besides, it’s not like Anna’s hilarious denial of her sixth pregnancy means that she and Josh won’t be having another baby in the future. After all, they have said in the past that they’re leaving the number of children they have “up to God.” And if they’re anything like their parents, that number could end up in the teens!

In the meantime, we hope Anna keeps rocking her Amazon dress. It looks amazing on the momma of five, and we doubt she needs to diet! Fans only thought she was expecting because they recognized the fab ‘fit.