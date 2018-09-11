Angelina Jolie: How She’s Making Life ‘Normal’ For Her Kids Amid Brad Pitt Custody Battle

Despite some people making Angelina Jolie out to be the bad guy in her custody battle with Brad Pitt, she’s focused on her kids. Here’s how she’s trying to make things as routine and normal as possible…

Angelina Jolie, 43, has six things on her mind amidst her tumultuous divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt, 54 — Her kids, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. “This divorce has been hell for everyone and it’s disrupted so much in all their lives. But, Angelina’s doing all she can to make things as normal as possible for her kids again,” a source close to the Maleficent actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Getting out and doing the simple things with them, like hiking, going for ice cream or hitting up the toy store, is the sort of stuff they’ve always loved to do and Angelina’s determined they’re not going to miss out.”

Throughout the back and forth of rumors, pitting her and Brad against one another, Angie’s also been accused of staging photos with her kids to counteract negative reports. However, the insider says the gossip is just laughable at this point. “Although some people have accused her of parading her kids around for a photo op, or to try and gain some sort of upper hand against Brad in the divorce — that’s laughable,” the source says. “All she’s doing is trying to give her kids a life as close as possible to what they’ve always known.”

Angie was photographed out with her eldest son, Maddox, on September 9, after a mother-son ice cream run in West Hollywood. She was also spotted on a Labor Day hike with Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as a recent shopping trip with Pax.

As you may know, Angie and Brad called it quits in September 2016, which was followed by a bitterly nasty and very public divorce and custody battle. After many months of their lawyers going back and forth, a recent report claimed Brad and Angie reached a temporary custody agreement in early June 2018 that would allegedly last the summer. A judge reportedly ruled that five of their six children. Maddox, on the other hand, is allegedly able to go with either parent of his choosing because of his older age.