‘AGT’ Recap: Last Round Of Semi-Finalists Fight For A Spot In Finals

We are just ONE episode away from The Finals on America’s Got Talent! — On tonight’s episode, Tuesday, September 11, 11 acts will fight for just five spots in next week’s finals. From singers, to dancers and more, let’s see who can give the judges a Finals-worthy performance. Check out our recap!

Christina Wells — The Houston native kicked off the night with a powerful and touching performance of Aretha Franklin‘s “Natural Woman”. If you’ve been watching this season, you’ll know that Christina has struggled with body image, and revealed that she’s been shamed from jobs for her image. Although her song choice pertained to loving her natural self, she struggled to hit some of the late Aretha Franklin’s notes, and the judges pointed it out. Howie and Simon noted that it was not her best performance. However, Christina brought Heidi to her feet. Heidi even said she’s one of the only acts who can take it all.

Da Republik — The dance group from the Dominican Republic had the judges conflicted with their energetic routine. While they brought much more tricks and jumps, Simon said their background — which featured lights, animatronics, and fog machines — took away from their performance. Howie reminded them that this is now the road to the finals, and it was not their best. Mel B even said that if they tweaked a few things the outcome would’ve been different.

Noah Guthrie — The musician, who was scolded by Simon early on in the competition for his song choices, was conflicted over doing an original song, or a rendition of a popular track. Noah ended up playing it safe, yet a tad bit risky, by going with “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston. The judges continued to lay down the hammer and gave Noah less than thrilling reviews. Mel said she didn’t favor the rendition; Simon said he wasn’t even sure Noah made the right choice by choosing that song; But, Howie said it was his absolute favorite.

Daniel Emmet — The opera singer, who has previously been on the brink of elimination, may have put himself back on the chopping block after this performance. Heidi was the only one who enjoyed the performance.

Angel City Chorale — The choir group gave a heartfelt performance for the first responders from 911.

Aaron Crow