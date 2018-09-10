Annaliese Puccini: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Beauty

Annaliese Puccini is one of the cast members looking for true love on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 5, and she’s thinks she’s found it with Kamil Nicalek. Here’s what you should know about Annaliese!

Annaliese Puccini, 33, is one of the final cast members of Bachelor In Paradise season 5 still on the show. She’s hoping to find the man of her dreams by the end of the season. The season 5 finale will air Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Will Annaliese get her happy ending? Before all that, get caught up on all things Annaliese!

1. Annaliese first tried to find love on Arie’s season of The Bachelor. Annaliese made her debut in Bachelor Nation during season 22 of The Bachelor. While things didn’t work out with Arie, the experience led her to Bachelor In Paradise season 5.

2. Annaliese has hit it off with Kamil Nicalek on Bachelor In Paradise. Annaliese has explored relationship possibilities with Kenny Layne and Jordan Kimball, but Kamil may be the guy for her. “I wasn’t really sure if Kamil and I would have a connection or if he was just a beautiful man that wasn’t going to have anything else but we have so much in common,” Annaliese said during an episode. “We both have had some bad experiences at carnivals and fairs…”

3. She became known for her bumper car trauma. During a group date with Arie on The Bachelor, Annaliese admitted that she suffered a traumatic experience when she was a little girl. She got trapped in the center of bumper cars, and kids bumped her with their cars. The situation left Annaliese terrified.

4. She wants someone to appreciate her “creative self.” Annaliese is looking for creativity in a man as well. “I like somebody that has a creative flair and is appreciative of my creative self,” she told Glamour in Jan. 2018. “Someone who is not rolling his eyes when I’m making a mask to go with my dress. I definitely want somebody who appreciates it, but balances me out.”

5. She’s had to deal with some haters this season. When trolls tried to bash her for wanting to find love on BiP, she tweeted: “All the negative comments tonight coming in strong, I do love myself & am not desperate for just any man to love me,but I genuinely found amazing qualities in all the men I dated in paradise. Please remember this is a television show & I was there to find love.”