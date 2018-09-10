Wendy Williams Returns To TV & Slams Nicki Minaj & Cardi B For NYFW Fight: ‘You’re Both Embarrassing’

Wendy Williams was riled up over Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s ‘disgusting behavior’ following their fight at New York Fashion Week! Wendy even said Lil Kim and Remy Ma have to be laughing at the rappers! — ‘What a mess!’

Wendy Williams, 54, is back for season 10 of her daytime talk show, and she’s already firing shots at Hollywood’s hottest stars! — This time, she took aim at Cardi B, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35, who made headlines after their brawl at New York Fashion Week on September 7! “Who are you both women? I’m embarrassed for both of you women,” Wendy went off on September 10, about the incident which occurred three days prior.

The outspoken talk show host then explained why she felt as though there is “no winner” after Nicki and Cardi’s altercation. “They walked in and both looked great… Cardi ends up leaving with no earrings, one shoe on, and her meat slumped… Just a mess! Afterwards, Cardi posted a rant implying that Nicki insulted her parenting — Who cares! Kids used to be off limits, but in this day and age when the entire world is imploding, even they’re not off limits. People criticize parenting skills all the time, who cares! you know what kind of parent you are.” Wendy finished her rant by dragging in two other rappers, who Nicki has feuded with in the past. “Lil Kim is in the studio right now saying, ‘Yup, I’m about to go back in.’ She’s laughing; Remy Ma, laughing; Disgusting behavior.”

Nicki and Cardi’s ongoing beef hit its peak at the Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS Party the Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week. Chaos ensued party goers heard yelling from a different floor of the venue, ahead of Christina Aguilera‘s performance. Reports and videos of the fight have since gone viral, with different accounts of what exactly went down.

As seen in videos from the party, Cardi took off her red stiletto and threw it in Nicki’s direction, presumably aiming at the rapper, who Cardi later claimed spoke of her parenting skills, which she also said, set her off. In other videos, you can hear Cardi yell, “B–ch come here!” multiple times. Cardi can also be heard defending her daughter, Kulture, in the videos, as she alleged Nicki brought up the baby during their fight.

Nicki reportedly remained calm throughout the outburst, which left Cardi with a quarter-sized lump above her left eyebrow. She exited the party, after allegedly being escorted out by police, with no earrings and one shoe on.

Cardi later took to Instagram to claim that she’s kept her mouth shut amidst numerous alleged incidents, where she says Nicki has attempted to ruin her success, among other things. Nicki has yet to directly address the incident.