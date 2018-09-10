Taraji P. Henson, 47, Expecting 1st Child W/ Kelvin Hayden? – Reportedly ‘Acting Pregnant’ At US Open

Could it be?! According to a new report, Taraji P. Henson may be pregnant! See why there are whispers saying the actress has a little one on the way!

If you see Taraji P. Henson, 47, out at a party, don’t even try handing her a drink! The actress is steering clear of alcohol these days, and according to a new report, its because she’s pregnant! Taraji and her former NFL star fiancé Kelvin Hayden, 35, are believed to be expecting their first child together, according to MTO News. The Empire actress attended the US Open this past weekend, and those in attendance were convinced that Taraji is pregnant after seeing her display some key signs! “Taraji did not drink, and [Kelvin] was walking her around arm-in-arm. They were acting like she was pregnant,” one insider at the event told MTO. HollywoodLife has reached out to Taraji’s rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Taraji and the former Indianapolis Colts cornerback were thrilled to attend the US open, and she even dedicated an Instagram post to their day at the sporting event! “just Us just living our lives putting ✔️ on our bucket list,” she said in the caption. Taraji was looking stylish as ever in the photo she shared, as she rocked a black bomber jacket, and black pants to match. Kelvin was looking dapper as ever in a pink buttoned down shirt, and a blue checkered jacket thrown on top. If Taraji is indeed expecting, she is one styling mama-to-be! Of course, we can’t forget that Taraji is already mother to Marcel Johnson, her 23-year-old son!

Taraji and Kelvin first first confirmed their relationship back in December of 2017, and by May of 2018, they were engaged! The football player turned business owner popped the question to Taraji with a sparkling ring, and Taraji was over the moon!”#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋,” she wrote on Instagram at the time!

Taraji has spoken about having more kids before! She once told Essence that she was “open” to the idea if she ever came across the right man. Could Kelvin be the one?!