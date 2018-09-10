Stars Going Braless In Off-The-Shoulder Tops: Gigi & Bella Hadid, Ashlee SImpson & More

Bras have no place with looks as sexy as these! Olivia Culpo, Ashlee Simpson and more got seductive by saying sayonara to bras and replacing them with off-the-shoulder tops.

Bras just get in the way of showing off the body’s secret weapons: shoulders! Yes, that’s right, don’t laugh. Shoulders are the game of seduction’s best kept secret, but these stars were clued in! It’s no surprise that hot shot models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski love to rock a top that bares their shoulders. Celebrities like the Kardashians have joined in on this trend too! Then there are singers like Ashlee Simpson who’s modeled this look multiple times, whether it was in a classic blouse or even a dress! No matter how these stars rocked the look, they all stuck to one rule: No bras allowed! Check out our gallery above for more off-the-shoulder inspiration.

Gigi and Bella pulled a Sister Sister act on us and showed up to the 2018 U.S. Open on Sept. 4 in coordinating fits, both revealing an ample amount of shoulder! Besides teaming up to coordinate their off-the-shoulder looks, the supermodel sisters also wore matching shirt dresses. Is it a sundress or an oversized men’s work shirt? With legs as long as theirs, the answer is both. And don’t worry about an off-the-shoulder top sounding potentially uncomfortable, because these siblings didn’t politely clap for their friend Serena Williams. No, they shook their fists, got up from their seats and cheered for their tennis superstar as she battled on the court against the Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková. We’re crossing our fingers for another twinning moment at New York Fashion Week!

Ashlee went for the trend’s more classic route. She tucked a ruffled off-the-shoulder blouse into a pair of jeans, as seen in an Instagram photo that she posted on July 30, 2017. Her down-to-earth outfit fit the occasion, which was her daughter Jagger Snow Ross’ birthday, who turned two years old at the time! Flash forward a year and the “Boyfriend” singer is still styling the shoulder-skimming look, but more so in dresses. She was most recently photographed en route to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen accompanied by husband Evan Ross, this time in a mini dress, but again adorned by ruffles!

Now head on over to our gallery for even more off-the-shoulder outfits, if you haven’t already. Surprisingly, there are quite a number of ways to wear this trend!