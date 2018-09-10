Sofia Richie Gushes Over ‘Lovey Dovey’ Romance With Scott Disick: We’ve Always Had A ‘Connection’

After a disastrous interview in Australia, Sofia Richie got asked about Scott Disick again — but this time she was more than happy to dish about her ‘best friend.’ She’s so happy with him!

The press does not mess around in Australia! Two days after being pressured to talk about boyfriend Scott Disick on The Morning Show, Sofia Richie, 20, got the third degree again in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. She was much more open to discussing her relationship this time, absolutely gushing about her 35-year-old boyfriend and the special “connection” they share.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” the model said in the September 9 interview. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she added. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

That’s so cute. Sofia and Scott have experienced breakup rumors, hate from Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans on Team Kourtney, and a lot of awkward tension with her famous father, Lionel Richie, but it looks like this unconventional couple is still going strong. As it turns out, Sofia’s not even paying attention to the coverage surrounding her relationship! She told the paper that while “it’s hard to fully avoid” the rumors, she really just can’t be bothered. “Everything is so false,” she added. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry… but I get a good laugh, too.”

She wasn’t laughing, though, when her interview with The Morning Show took a surprising turn and the hosts asked her about Scott. She said that they were “happy” together, but she looked uncomfortable enough that they moved on to a different topic. Earlier in the week, an alleged email from Sofia’s team to the show was leaked by The Daily Telegraph, in which she reportedly asked that they not talk about Scott, her father, or anything Kardashian-related during the interview. She reportedly backtracked on her “demands,” but it was still clear that she wasn’t happy.

As she told The Sydney Morning Herald, she knows that she’s in a high-profile relationship, and that she comes from a famous family, but she sometimes just wants to be recognized as her own person! That’s more than understandable. The model is in Australia right now to discuss a new collaboration with Aussie shoe label Windsor Smith. Hopefully, the rest of her press tour down under will focus on that!