Selena Gomez’s Sexiest Photos Of Summer 2018: Major Cleavage, Sexy Bikinis & More

Selena Gomez had her sexiest summer ever…and she’s got the pictures to prove it. See her hottest snaps from summer 2018 here!

Selena Gomez has tons to celebrate — she recently launched a new collection with Coach, finished up her next album, released a new music video, and had a great summer partying with her friends. Even potentially heartbreaking news, like her ex, Justin Bieber getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin, couldn’t keep this sexy mamacita down for long! Selena also celebrated turning 26 on July 22, making this summer her best yet! Of course, with all of this going down, Sel had some great photos to show for it.

Selena posted an super sexy photo of herself on Sept. 8 in a cleavage-bearing, black tube top, sipping a cocktail. She had her long, brown hair swept into a high pony and looked like she was truly enjoying herself. Selena also got some fresh new ink this summer with a few of her girlfriends and showed off her new tat on Aug. 18, flashing her toned stomach for a fun Instagram post.

Of course, Selena rang in the big 2-6 in a majorly sexy fashion, as well. The songstress partied with friends in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder pink dress aboard a yacht on July 22! She followed that up with another nautical celebration on Aug. 15, on a speed boat, and shared shots of herself in a string bikini, looking absolutely flawless.

On Sept. 5, Selena greeted fans at The Grove in Los Angeles wearing a pink slip-dress from her new Coach collab. It looks like this sexy trend will be making a comeback thanks to Selena herself! And let’s not forget the shots she shared on Aug. 25 with Cardi B, giving their full Latina best on set of a new music video. We can’t wait for that video to drop. But until it does, take a look at the gallery above for more pictures of Selena’s sexy summer of 2018!