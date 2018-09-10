Selena Gomez Feeling The Pressure To Look Her Best In Case Of Justin & Hailey NYFW Run-In

Selena Gomez is coming out of hiding for New York Fashion Week, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Read how she’s prepping for a possible run-in with Justin and Hailey, here.

Running into your ex is hard. Now add the world’s top designers, A-listers, and your ex’s supermodel fiancee, and welcome to Selena Gomez’s predicament! But the 26-year-old singer didn’t shy away from the challenge, pulling out all the stops in case she bumped into Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, during New York Fashion Week, which began on Sept. 6 and ends Sept. 12. “Selena went all out getting ready for New York Fashion Week,” a friend of Selena’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “The pressure she feels to look her absolute best is intense to begin with. I mean it’s fashion week, there are supermodels everywhere. But that’s not the only pressure. There’s also the added stress of a possible run in with Justin and Hailey.”

“Selena has been preparing for an event like this physically, mentally and emotionally, for a long time. She is no longer afraid of seeing Justin, Hailey, or anyone,” her friend continues. This mindset is impressive, considering that Selena’s been a recluse as of late. The “Back To You” singer moved to Orange County because Los Angeles had “gotten really claustrophobic,” she told ELLE in an interview published on Sept. 4. Selena added that she’s going back to “simplicity,” but she put that motto aside for NYFW! “She has done a lot of work preparing for something like this, she knows she can’t avoid Justin & Hailey forever,” our source adds. “Selena wanted to be prepared for seeing Justin and Hailey so she put a lot of time and and energy into making sure she’d feel at the top of her game. She’s not going out of her way to try and cross paths with them or anything crazy like that, but she absolutely wanted to be ready for that possibility.”

And we can tell Selena came prepared! The pop star stepped out in New York on Sept. 8 in Fendi’s Colibrì knee high boots, which looked more like socks than boots! She paired the futuristic footwear with a seductive strapless dress and Balenciaga’s jersey crepe jacket. It was designer on designer — the normally lowkey Selena wasn’t there to play! “Her look for fashion week is fierce, it’s like her armor in a way,” Selena’s friend goes on. “Everyone is saying how she’s never looked better, that’s a big confidence boost. And when you might run into your ex and his fiancee at any minute, that extra confidence is needed.”

We think Justin’s the one who’ll need the confidence boost, if he sees Selena looking as stunning as above! With a slicked-back pony and drink in hand, Selena showed New York who’s boss lady.