Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Finally Have Their Dream Wedding 9 Mos. After Courthouse Nuptials

Congrats to Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid! The happy couple are officially married…again! See the details of their big day.

Superstar Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 34, & former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, 27, had the wedding of a lifetime on Sept. 9! The happy couple tied the knot in a low-key civil ceremony back in January, but now, have given themselves a stunning formal ceremony to match. The picture perfect couple walked down the aisle at an outdoor wedding, in Palm Springs, California. It all went down at Monroe Estate, in a super intimate setting, shared with close family and friends, according to People.

The 12-time Olympic gold medalist first met Kayla back in 2016, and it was a fast track to love for the pair. By October of the same year, Ryan had proposed to his model girlfriend! Then, in 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, Caiden Zane, which Ryan said on Instagram was a “Dream come true!” The couple’s ceremony was also a dream, with Kayla looking flawless in a Galia Lahav wedding gown, with little Caiden, at her side. Plus, the day was SUPER romantic, with an abundance of cappuccino roses, sunset roses and white roses, crystals and “lots of candles” for decor. Ryan and Kayla have great taste!

The pair claim to have first met on Tinder, but it didn’t take long for them to hit it off IRL. For their first official date, Ryan Took Kayla to go see Justin Bieber perform at a nightclub. Dream date?! The pair have been inseparable every since, and judging by their beaming smiles in photos, are head over heels in love.“No matter what has happened, Kayla’s been there to pick me up,” Lochte says about his wife. “She’s just been there 100 percent and I owe everything to her,” he said in a statement to People.

So, what took the pair so long to take the trek down the aisle with a formal ceremony? Ryan and Kayla said part of the reason they waited so long to wed was so their son could be part of the big day! Little Caiden served as the ring bearer for his parents on their special day, as they exchanged vows in front of a crowd of 100. So sweet!