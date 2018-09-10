Could A ‘Twilight’ Reunion Be Happening? Robert Pattinson Admits He’s ‘Ready At A Moment’s Notice’

Even Robert Pattinon is ready for a ‘Twilight’ reunion! What here to see what he had to say about the possibility making another flick for the franchise!

“It definitely doesn’t feel like 10 years ago,” Robert Pattinson admitted to our sister site Variety, regarding the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the Twilight premiere. “I feel like I stopped mentally progressing at the time I started doing those movies. It feels like not a day has passed.” After the Twilight franchise ended in 2012, Rob’s career took a 180 as he started doing more indie films, which he said “appeal” to him more. However now that four years have passed…even he’s ready to get back together with the Twilight crew!

“I was literally just talking to my agent about it,” he revealed. “The amount of time I spend moisturizing…I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’m ready!” Of course, his response was a bit cheeky, but Rob definitely sounded more excited about the possibility of a reunion than he ever has in the past! Twilight fans are absolutely DYING for the cast to reunite and film something again, but it’ll obviously take a lot more than just Rob giving the go-ahead. After all, his co-star (and ex), Kristen Stewart, has certainly moved on from the franchise, as well.

However, now that Rob and Kristen have proven they’re friendly after their 2013 split, perhaps the possibility of a reboot is higher than ever before?! The pair stayed together after Kristen was caught cheating on Rob with Rupert Sanders in 2012, only to break up less than one year later. However, in Feb. 2018, they were spotted hanging out at a bar in L.A. while celebrating a mutual friend’s birthday, and eyewitnesses reported that things seemed amicable between them.

Of course, they’ve both moved on in their love lives, so the meet-up was strictly platonic. Kristen is currently in a relationship with Stella Maxwell, while Robert Pattinson was previously engaged to FKA Twigs and is now dating Suki Waterhouse.