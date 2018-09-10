Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: What They Think About All The Buzz That She’s Pregnant

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed, pregnancy rumors have swirled. While the public is eager for another royal baby to arrive, a source revealed Harry and Meghan think the gossip is par for the course.

Despite there being no actual proof that Meghan Markle, 37, is officially pregnant, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out claim after claim that she is! From picking apart her outfits to breaking down her body language, the Duchess of Sussex is definitely getting a lot of pregnancy pressure. However a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it isn’t phasing Meghan or new husband Prince Harry.

“Meghan isn’t pregnant, and she and Harry really don’t pay much attention to all the rumors as they accept that it’s just part and parcel of being who they are,” the source revealed. “Meghan knows that everything she wears right now is going to be analyzed for pregnancy ‘signs’ and ‘clues’ as is the way she styles her hair and the way she acts in public – she already has her every move scrutinized though so she’s starting to get used to that whole side of things at last!”

Rumors flew after Meghan’s last public appearance on Sept. 6, at the 100 Days to Peace Gala in London, when she wore a blue, mid-calf dress that fit loosely around her stomach – not to mention there were some strategically placed ruffles, leading many to believe that she was expecting! While nothing has been confirmed just yet, both Meghan and Harry have publicly declared that they would like to have children. “Meghan and Harry would really love to have a couple of children in total, a small, loving and close family would be the ideal scenario for them both, and they hope their dream will come true some day soon,” the source said. Harry and Meghan are absolutely great with kids and we can’t wait to see them have one of their own.

Of course, if and when Megan is pregnant, there will be an official announcement from Kensington Palace, and we will be sure to keep you posted as soon as it’s released!