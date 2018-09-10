Pauly D Claps Back At Aubrey O’Day’s Claims He Tortured Her: People ‘Can See Right Through Her’

Aubrey O’Day slammed her ex Pauly D during the ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ premiere, but now the hunky ‘Jersey Shore’ star is clapping back and setting the record straight!

Aubrey O’Day, 34, revealed that she felt “tortured” by Pauly D, 38, during the explosive season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars on Sept. 7. And although the season was filmed before the MTV reality star and the singer split in July 2017, watching it back on television reignited some of those bitter feelings and Pauly D decided to speak out against the “dramatic” claims. “I was shocked when I heard it at the time on the show, but hearing it now, saying that she was ‘tortured,’ well it’s a good thing we’re not together anymore,“ the Jersey Shore star told Us Weekly on Sept. 10. “That’s such a strong word to say, like she’s a bit dramatic. When she said that I was looking at the comments, and it’s like these people, they can see right through her…Torture’s a big word.”

During the episode when Aubrey claimed that Pauly D makes her feel “tortured,” the popular disc jockey asked her to define the word. She said, “Have you ever seen me on the ground crying and begging you to let me back in the home? To love me? No one has ever tortured me like my mom did except for you.” At the time, Pauly D clapped back, saying, “Well if you feel that I torture you, then you should have left me a long time ago because I don’t torture. That’s insane.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum also claimed that Pauly made her feel “the least loved” than she ever had in any other relationship and labeled him a “playboy” and “explosive.” After a boot camp exercise, the blonde bombshell alleged that Pauly D gave her “threats disguised as choices.” She added, “The threat is always that he will leave me. He’s explosive.” Despite Aubrey’s claims, months later Pauly said he has no hard feelings towards his ex. “I’m happy right now,” he told Us Weekly. “I hope she’s happy now too. I want everybody to win.”