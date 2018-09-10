Omarosa Plays Tape On ‘The View’ Of ‘Liar’ Trump Insisting Clinton Paid $9M To ‘Collude’ With Russia

She’s back! Omarosa appeared on ‘The View’ and released another secret tape recorded in the White House, this time of President Trump rambling about Hillary Clinton and Russian collusion. Listen to the audio!

Another day, another tape from Omarosa. The former Trump aide and reality show villain (yes, there was more than one in the White House) appeared on The View on September 10 and dropped another bombshell — audio of President Donald Trump discussing Hillary Clinton — not himself — allegedly colluding with Russia and covering it up. In the tape, from October 2017, Trump interrupts a meeting about tax cut legislation and rambles to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Omarosa, and more staffers from his communications team:

“I think Hillary is getting killed right now with Russia,” Trump says in the tape. “The real Russia story is Hillary and collusion.” He claims that then-White House communications director Hope Hicks told him Clinton paid $9 million for opposition research, which resulted in the infamous Russian dossier. Huckabee Sanders corrects him, saying it was allegedly closer to $6 million.

“Did you see?” Trump says. “Nobody knows who spent it. No, I heard it was nine. I heard it was 5.7 but now they say it was nine.” He then claims that the money was allegedly paid through a law firm so it couldn’t be traced. He is insistent that the money came through illegal campaign contributions. He never cites a source or provides proof of this. “It’s definitely illegal, and it’s illegal from a campaign standpoint, from a campaign financing standpoint,” Trump says. “So the Russia thing seems to have turned around, don’t you think?”

While the audio isn’t really anything Trump hasn’t said before publicly, it’s shocking to hear the president spout outright lies, and then immediately hear his staff agree with him completely — especially the press secretary, who would go on to repeat this to the American public without any evidence to back it up. They may only be agreeing with him to his face, though. The new audio comes the day after Omarosa appeared on MSNBC and revealed that Trump’s staffers reportedly have a secret hashtag they use when talking about him over text — #TFA.

That stands for “25th Amendment,” the constitutional measure that allows for a president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” to be replaced. “Whenever he did something that was just so insane and so crazy and unhinged, when he would flip positions from one hour to the next, we’d just hashtag it ‘TFA’ and keep moving,” she said. “I hate to admit, but that was the kind of hashtag that went around a lot in the White House.” The also added an orange emoji to their texts for good measure!

On The View, Omarosa also said that she feels “complicit” in Trump’s actions, and said that she feels Clinton was “robbed” of the presidency. She also suspects that Vice President Mike Pence‘s Chief of Staff, Nick Ayers, wrote the infamous, anonymous New York Times op-ed. Why? She didn’t really say. Pence previously denied that anyone from his office, including himself, wrote it.

Her time inside the White House made her realize that she was stuck in an “toxic” relationship with her onetime friend, she said. ““If you discover a friend is an arsonist, you’re not going to hand them gasoline. I discovered Donald Trump was an arsonist trying to burn this country down.”